Install for Gmail
Install for Outlook
Profile card enriched with Clearbit data

Upgrade your email with Clearbit Connect

Find new business leads and know everything about your contacts – all without leaving your email.

Install for Gmail
Install for Outlook
Connect is so much easier than Rapportive

Powering the world's most advanced companies

Find any sales email address

Search for companies

Just type the name of the company you are trying to contact and instantly see avaliable contacts at that account.

Search for people

Find the best contact and search by name, job title, or role.

Find email and details

Learn everything about your prospects including location, job title, social profiles, and email address.

Know everything about your contacts

This is awesome!
Rahul Vohra

Founder of Rapportive

What people are saying about Connect

If you sell, market, or recruit over email, you need this Gmail extension from @clearbit

Gordon Wintrob
@gwintrob

Clearbit's Chrome plugin for Gmail looks killer

Rand Fishkin
@randfish

This is shocking simple and surprisingly useful. Nicely done!

Dharmesh Shah
@dharmesh

If you ever used and loved @rapportive before it went to 💩, then you should definitely be using @Clearbit Connect

Austin Smith
@awwstn

Clearbit Connect is my favorite Chrome extension. Now it's public

Ryan Hoover
@rrhoover

Kind of blown away by Clearbit Connect ... - Finding emails used to be so time-consuming

Thibaut Davoult
@thibautdavoult

Join the Thousands of Companies Using Clearbit

Signing up is fast, free and easy

Install for Gmail
Install for Outlook

Sorry, your browser isn't supported

We currently only support Chrome & Safari. We're working on yours —
enter your email below to be notified upon release.

Almost there!

  1. Open the Downloads folder
  2. Click on "connect.safariextz" to install